Police charge Schenectady man with Rape after reportedly having sex with underage girl

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Sheriff’s have arrested Avindra Khargie, 19, of Shenectady after he reportedly had sex with a female acquaintance of his who is under the age of 15.

Police have charged Khargie with Rape 2nd Degree (class D Felony) and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (class E Felony).

Police say the incident happened on Grooms Road in the Town of Halfmoon. There is no allegation of force. Khargie is reported to have possessed explicit photos of the same female as well.

Khargie was arraigned in Saratoga County Court and released to pre-trial services. An order of protection was also issued.

The investigation was conducted by Investigator Matthew Robinson of the Saratoga County Sheriff Criminal Investigation Unit.

