Police charge Mechanicville woman with a Felony following incident

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stillwater Police arrested Amy Aguda-Tamah, 35, of Mechanicville for a reported incident in which a car was damaged and an assault took place.

Police charged Aguda-Tamah with Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (Felony), Assault 3rd degree (misdemeanor) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor).

Police say Aguda-Tamah showed up at the victim’s property and intentionally damaged their car in excess of $1,500 as well as assaulted the victim causing minor injuries.

Police say a minor was present at the time which resulted in the endangerment charge.

Aguda-Tamah was processed and released pending prosecution in Stillwater Town Court. The arrest was handled by Officer Tom Sawyer.

LATEST STORIES