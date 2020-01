(NEWS10) — Police charged one man with Aggravated DWI after crashing his car.

Police say Christopher Russel, 35, crashed his car on Moe Road in Clifton Park.

Once on scene, police determined Russel to be intoxicated and attempted to conduct a field sobriety test which he refused.

Police say Russel later provided them with a breath sample, blowing a .30 percent, nearly four times the legal limit.