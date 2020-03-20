Police charge Hoosick Falls man with Felony Assault

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hoosick Falls Police arrested William Dooley, 34 of Hoosick Falls after a reported Assault occurred early last Saturday morning.

Police say the Assault occurred at a home on Church Street in Hoosick Falls where the victim was hit in the face causing serious damage to his eye.

Police say the victim was taken by family members to Samaritan Hospital in Troy and later transferred to Albany Medical Center. He has since been released.

Police charged Dooley with Felony Assault 2nd. Due to new bail reform laws, he was released to appear in Village Court at a later date.

