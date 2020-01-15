Police charge Glens Falls man with rape after reportedly having sexual contact with 14-year-old

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have charged a Glens Falls man with rape after he reportedly had sexual contact with a minor.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said they received information about the incident on January 3. After conducting an investigation, police say that Anthony Hart, 20, had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl at a home in Queensbury.

Police charged Hart with the class D felonies of Rape in the second degree and Criminal Sexual Act in the second degree.

Hart was arraigned at Warren County CAP Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 secured bond.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit with the assistance of Glens Falls Police Department.