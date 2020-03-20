Police charge Eagle Bridge man with Arson after investigation reveals fire intentionally set

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Nicholas Perry, 23, of Eagle Bridge after he reportedly set fire to an abandoned building.

The Hoosick Falls Police Department conducted an investigation after responding to a structure fire at 152 Main Street early last Saturday morning. The investigation conducted along with assistance from the Rensselaer County Emergency Service Cause and Origin team revealed Perry had intentionally set fire to the building.

Police arrested Perry and charged him with one count of Arson 3rd and one count of Burglary 3rd. Due to new bail reform laws, Perry was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Village Court at a later date.

Departments from Hoosick, West Hoosick, North Hoosick, Johnsonville, Buskirk, Pittstown, White Creek Speigletown and Bennington responded along with Hoosick Ambulance.

The abandoned building once housed the Wedding Tree built in the early 1900’s.

