Police charge Claverack man with Sexual Abuse

STOCKPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have arrested Alejandro Lopez, 24, of Claverack for reportedly sexually abusing a child.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office charged Lopez with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class D Felony after they received a report of a child under 13 who was a victim of sexual abuse.

Police say an investigation revealed the victim was subjected to sexual contact that took place at a private location in Stockport on different occasions during the summer of 2016.

Police arrested Lopez on Tuesday just before 10 a.m. He was arraigned in Columbia County Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Hudson City Court at a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office and the Dr. Stephen and Suzanne Menkes Child Advocacy Center.

