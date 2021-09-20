Police charge Albany man in connection with May shooting incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police announced Monday that Isaiah Nicholson, 26, from Albany has been charged in connection with a shots fired incident that happened on Grand Street back in May.

Police say Nicholson was arrested Friday following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

The original shooting incident took place on May 22 just before 6:30 p.m. where officers responded to the area of Grand Street and VanZandt Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found evidence consistent with gunshots and learned through additional investigation that a man had fired several .40 caliber rounds at another man while on Grand Street, according to police.

Luckily no injuries were reported during the incident. Nicholson has been charged with the following:

Reckless Endangerment 1 st

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.

He was arraigned Monday afternoon in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.