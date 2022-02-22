CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police, a car was pulled over on West Bridge Street in Catskill for a vehicle and traffic law infraction on February 20, around 9:21 p.m. While speaking to the driver, police learned the car allegedly had an invalid registration. Police arrested the driver, Jessica Collazo, 31, of Catskill, for driving the car with a suspended registration.

Troopers then spoke with the vehicle’s passenger, Raymond J. Robles, 51, of Catskill and found crack cocaine on him, according to police. Troopers said they found glass smoking pipes and plastic bags containing the drug.

Robles and Collazo were then taken to the State Police barracks in Catskill. A further search of Collazo’s car allegedly found more crack cocaine and two crack pipes.

Both were charged with the following:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

They were issued appearance tickets. The two are scheduled to return to the Town of Catskill Court on March 10.