Police catch suspect involved in Lukoil armed robbery

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet Officers responded to a reported Armed Robbery that occurred at the Lukoil Gas Station Saturday evening.

Police say the incident occurred at 1802 2nd Avenue. The information was provided by the Albany County Dispatch who said an unidentified male entered the store wearing a dark mask and showed a handgun while demanding money from the cash register.

Police say the suspect, Troy D. Barrington, 24, of Watervliet, received the money and ran on foot in an unknown direction. Within minutes, patrol units found Barrington and positively identified him as the suspect in question matching the description.

Police arrested Barrington and charged him with the following: Robbery in the 1st Degree (displaying a firearm) a class B Felony, Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree a class D Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree a class D Felony, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree a class D Felony, Conceal, Alter or Destroy Physical Evidence and, Menacing 2nd a class A Misdemeanor.

Chief Geraci said in a statement, “We would like to commend our responding officers for quickly apprehending the suspect who posed a serious threat to the public if not for being taken into custody so quickly, as well as the members of our Investigations Unit for their diligent work in this case. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Troy Police Department and Albany Sheriff K-9 for their assistance during our investigation.”

Barrington was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.