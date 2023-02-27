SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the Schenectady Police Department confirmed that the body recovered from the Mohawk River on February 22 belongs to Samatha Humphrey. Her body was found in the same area where police searched.

Humphrey’s family has been notified and investigations into her death are ongoing. Humphrey was initially reported missing on November 26, 2022, and police conducted multiple searches since. Police are currently awaiting additional autopsy results.

