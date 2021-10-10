Police: Bennington Museum vandalized

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, around 9:28 a.m., Bennington Police responded to a report of vandalism that occurred overnight, at the Bennington Museum, on Main Street.

An employee arrived to discovered a large banner had been erected between two light poles at the entrance to the museum’s courtyard., with the words written, “LAND BACK” Police said the employee also discovered the Abraham Lincoln statue, located in the courtyard had been vandalized.

The statue had reddish spray paint that was covering the statue’s face and hands said Police In the center of the statue’s chest was the number, “38”.

It is believed that “38” and “LAND BACK” are in reference to the Dakota 38, Officials said when 38 Dakota men were hanged under the order of President Abraham Lincoln.

The hangings and convictions of the Dakota 38 resulted from the aftermath of the U.S. Dakota War of 1862 in southwest Minnesota.

This incident is under investigation, Police ask if anyone with information should contact Officer Amanda Knox at 802-442-1030 or provide information on our website at www.Benningtonpolice.com.

