Police: Bear sighting in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy police confirmed that there have been reports of a bear sighting in the area of 125th street in Troy on Friday, October 8.
The animal control officer is investigating the reports.
If you have any video or pictures of this incident, please feel free to email us at News@news10.com.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- NYC man evading police approaches 48 hours spent in a tree
- 3-year-old boy killed in fall out Harlem apartment window: police
- NYSP cracking down on speeding, impaired driving over Columbus Day weekend
- New bridge to be built over Northway at Exit 17 in Moreau
- Police: Albany man arrested in possession of a loaded handgun
Follow us on social media