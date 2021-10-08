Police: Bear sighting in Troy

Posted:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy police confirmed that there have been reports of a bear sighting in the area of 125th street in Troy on Friday, October 8.

The animal control officer is investigating the reports.

If you have any video or pictures of this incident, please feel free to email us at News@news10.com.

