Police asking for help locating missing Schenectady teen

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are asking for help locating a missing teen from Schenectady. Areiona Williams, 17, was last seen on Nov. 9.
Areiona may have traveled to Albany or Mechanicville. Her nose is pierced. She may be in the need of medical attention.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mechanicville Police at (518) 664-7384 or the Saratoga County Foster Care at (518) 884-4157.
