Police asking for help locating missing Schenectady teen

News
Posted: / Updated:
Areiona Williams Missing Poster

Areiona Williams was last seen on Nov. 9.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are asking for help locating a missing teen from Schenectady. Areiona Williams, 17, was last seen on Nov. 9.

Areiona may have traveled to Albany or Mechanicville. Her nose is pierced. She may be in the need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mechanicville Police at (518) 664-7384 or the Saratoga County Foster Care at (518) 884-4157.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report