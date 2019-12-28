Police asking for help in identifying, catching reported bank robbery suspect

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Pioneer Savings Bank on Central Avenue in Colonie was held up Friday afternoon by a suspect caught on surveillance video.

The Colonie Police Department received a hold-up alarm from the bank, located at 1761 Central Avenue, shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect in the surveillance video walked into the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. No weapon was shown or seen, but the suspect was said to have kept his hand in his jacket pocket.

Police say the suspect was given an unknown amount of money by the teller before leaving the bank on foot in an unknown direction. There were reportedly no customers in the bank at the time of the robbery and no injuries reported by the teller who dealt with the suspect.

Albany County Sheriff’s used a K-9 to try and track the suspect but were reportedly unsuccessful.

Police say further investigation revealed the suspect arrived and left in a grey or silver Mercedes-Benz SUV that was last known headed westbound on Central Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with black framed glasses, black jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers with white soles, wearing a backwards black baseball cap with RIT in orange, dark gloves, and approximately 6’0″, 200 pounds, in his 30’s or 40’s.





Anyone who may recognize the suspect/car from the photos above or has information about this robbery is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at (518)-783-2754.