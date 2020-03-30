Police ask for help locating missing teen

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 15-year-old Angelina Zarawel. She was last seen March 17.

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating 15-year-old Angelina Zarawel. They say she was last seen at her residence on March 17.

Sheriff’s Deputies believe she could be in Saratoga, Montgomery or Schenectady Counties. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department at (518)736-2100.

