COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrest two people for reportedly trying to break into local gun shops

Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Simpson and Melissa Anderson, both on charges of Attempted Burglary 2nd, a Class C felony, one count of Attempted Burglary 3rd, a Class E felony, and two counts of Criminal Mischief 3rd, a Class E felony.

Last Thursday, Greene County Sheriff’s opened an investigation into two attempted burglaries at local gun shops. Police say, one took place at Country Armory on State Route 9W and the second on Recon-Defense on County Route 45 in Coxsackie.

Police say Simpson and Anderson both wore masks and attempted to break into the businesses through the front doors.

Both Simpson and Anderson were arraigned in the Town of Coxsackie Court. Anderson was released pending a future court date and Simpson was remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail and is due back in court at a late date.