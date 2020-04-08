Police arrest two men for reportedly breaking into local businesses

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been arrested for reportedly trying to break into a Smokers Choice to steal money from the ATM.

Colonie Police arrested Liridon Gashi, 35, and Granit Tahiri, 34, both from Bronx, N.Y. and charged them both with Burglary 3rd, Attempted Grand Larceny 3rd, Criminal Mischief 3rd (felonies) and Possession of Burglar Tools (misdemeanor).

Colonie Police say on Tuesday just after midnight, they responded to an activated burglar alarm at the Smokers Choice on Sand Creek Road. The first responding patrol officer found the door to the business had reportedly been forced open and heard the sound of of someone running through the woods behind the business.

Police say another officer checked the area and saw two people running through the lot of Colonie Center. With the help of K-9’s from Colonie PD and Albany County Sheriff’s, Gashi and Tahiri were found and arrested.

Police say Gashi and Tahiri had broken out the outside lights to the business and tried to disable the alarm before breaking into the back door and trying to steal cash from the ATM machine. A sledge hammer, splitting wedge, and hatchet were reportedly left behind by the the two. Gashi was found to be on Federal Probation for a similar crime in 2017 in Rhode Island.

Police say Gashi and Tahiri are also believed to be involved in another burglary, reported later that day, at the Men’s Inc. Barber Shop on Central Avenue. The barber shop was reportedly broken into and an attempt was made to steal cash from the ATM machine. The barber shop case is still being investigated and charges could be filed against the suspects at a later date.

Police say after arraignment in Colonie Justice Court, Gashi was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility and Tahiri was released on an appearance ticket.

LATEST STORIES: