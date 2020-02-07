Police arrest two after reportedly stealing car and selling it without owner’s permission

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested two people on Burglary charges after a car was reportedly stolen and sold without the owner’s permission.

The Hoosick Falls Police Department arrested Zachary Deltoro, 26, and Natasha Michaels, 24 from Petersburgh after an investigation of a Burglary that happened on January 25.

Police charged Michaels with Felony Burglary 3rd and Petit Larceny. Deltory was charged with Felony Burglary 3rd, Petit Larceny, and Felony Grand Larceny 4th.

Police say both were arraigned and due to New York State Bail Reform, released to reappear in the Village Court at a later date.