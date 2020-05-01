Police arrest Troy man on drug charge following traffic stop

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested Jesus Cruz, 30, of Troy after he was reportedly found in possession of just over two grams of crack cocaine.

Police charged Cruz with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree, a D felony.

Police say Cruz was stopped for a traffic violation while traveling on the Northway in the Town of Moreau just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. While interviewing Cruz police noted signs of drug use and searched the car turning up approximately 2.17 grams of crack cocaine.

Cruz was taken into custody and processed. He was issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court at a late date.

