Police arrest Troy driver over reported road rage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are reporting the arrest of Stephanie M. Conception, 27, of Troy after what they describe as a violent incident on the road.

State Police responded to a reported assault near Hudson Avenue and South Swan Street in Albany just after 8 a.m. on Friday. They say they discovered a driver with a swollen and bruised eye, who reported that she was punched by another driver.

The police say they determined that Concepcion was that other driver, and that the two women had clashed in a road rage incident. They say Concepcion got out of her vehicle to kick the victim’s door, damaging it. Then she opened the door to punch her, according to police.

Police said Conception left the scene before they arrived, but turned herself in later that day. She was charged with three misdemeanor offenses: third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and reckless driving.