Police arrest three people who reportedly stole an ATV and sold it online

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three men have been arrested by police in connection to a reported stolen ATV.

State Police arrested Taylor Brown, 21, of Glens Falls, Stanley Holcomb Jr., 32, of Fort Ann, and Phillip Scoville III, 31, of Hudson Falls and charged them with one count of Grand Larceny 4th degree, an E class felony.

Police say in August of 2019 a Town of Moreau resident reported their ATV had been stolen from their yard, later discovering it was listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Over the past several months, Troopers tracked down the stolen ATV, which had reportedly been sold and traded multiple times since the initial theft.

Police say they were able to obtain additional information leading to the arrest of the three men throughout their investigation. The investigation ended when Phillip Scoville was found and arrested on a warrant on January 16 and taken into custody.

He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released on his own recognizance. Police say he is due back in court later this month.