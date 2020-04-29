Police arrest three in Queensbury narcotics bust

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people following a traffic stop Tuesday .

Police arrested Jason Laroe, 48, of Glens Falls, Nicholas Sprague, 34, of Hudson Falls, and Atajah Prunty, 21, of Hudson Falls after a traffic stop following reported suspicious activity at a specified location in Queensbury.

Police say the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit purchased fentanyl-laced heroin from the same location earlier this year. This resulted in an arrest after an immediate release due to 2020 bail reform.

Police say they responded to a number of calls from neighbors and management from the apartment complex about alleged narcotic sale drug activity. Complaints were related to drugs and drug paraphernalia reportedly found around the complex.

Police gave Laroe, who was driving, two tickets for Aggrevated Unlicense Operation and Operating and driving without an interlock device along with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, class A Misdemeanors. Laroe was given appearance tickets and released.

Police arrested passenger, Nicholas Sprague, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (with intent to sell, a class B-Felony, for reportedly possessing 63 bags and two tie-offs of Fentanyl-laced heroin. Sprague is reportedly out on recognizance from a number of pending charges out of Washington County, including Possession with intent to sell B-Felony. He was arraigned in CAP Court and released to reappear at a later date.

Police also arrested passenger, Prunty for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th for possessing two glass pipes with cocaine residue. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

