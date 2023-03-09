Police say the students placed lithium into a bathroom toilet, causing a chemical reaction that released toxic fumes.

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, three students at the Catskill Middle School were arrested following an investigation into smoke being reported in a bathroom. According to the police, the students placed lithium from common household batteries into a toilet.

This caused a chemical reaction, which damaged the toilet and released toxic fumes. The students were issued tickets to appear in Family Court on charges of 2nd-degree Arson, 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief, 4th-degree Conspiracy 4th, 2nd-degree Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Possession of a Noxious Material.

The students were released to the custody of their parents. Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 943-3300, or the Village of Catskill Police Department at (518) 943-2244.