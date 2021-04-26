Police arrest suspected burglars after get-away vehicle gets stuck

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police arrested Christopher Williams, 32, of Troy, and Alyssa Rogers, 32, of Troy, after they say they burglarized a home in Brunswick. Police say they were able to catch the pair after the vehicle they were using became stuck on the victim’s property.

Troopers say they responded to a report from a homeowner that someone had broken in and taken $11,000 worth of items from their home. Troopers were able to arrest Williams and Rogers after their vehicle became stuck under electrical lines that are on the victim’s property.

Troopers say stolen items from the home were located inside the stuck vehicle. Williams is also believed to be involved in an RV theft in the Town of Cicero, near Syracuse. Police believe the same vehicle used in this robbery was used in that theft as well.

Police also determined that Williams had an arrest warrant out Missouri and was charged as a fugitive of justice.

Charges:

Alyssa Rogers:

Burglary 2 nd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Grand Larceny 3 rd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Trespass (violation)

Christopher Williams:

Burglary 2 nd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Grand Larceny 3 rd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Trespass (violation)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3 rd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th degree (misdemeanor)

Williams and Rogers were arraigned in Schaghticoke Town Court. Williams was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail without bail. Rogers was released on her own recognizance and ordered to report to Rensselaer County Probation.