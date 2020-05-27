Police arrest Sand Lake woman on 108 theft and forgery charges

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police in Schodack say they arrested Grace M. Coons, 41, of Sand Lake on May 20 for reportedly stealing checks from the mailbox of a Berlin resident, endorsing them, and depositing them in her personal account.

At first, the victim reported that someone stole a $100 check from her mailbox. After a state police investigation, they say Coons stole 54 checks.

Police say the theft and financial fraud took place over the course of a month, totaling more than $2,000.

On May 20, 2020, State Police in Schodack arrested 41-year-old Grace M. Coons of Sand Lake for 54 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument (D felony) and 54 counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th degree (A misdemeanor).

