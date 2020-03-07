Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Police arrest Queensbury man for DWI following early a.m. traffic stop

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested one man for DWI after he was initially pulled over for speeding.

Police arrested Francis Simione, 50, of Queensbury for Driving While Intoxicated after his BAC was found to be .14 percent.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says officers saw a car speeding on Quaker Road in Queensbury. Officers initiated a traffic stop which found Simione to have drank alcohol before driving. He was given field sobriety tests and failed. The incident reportedly happened just after 4 a.m.

Officers took Simione into custody where he was later released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play