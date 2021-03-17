Police arrest North Carolina man for reportedly possessing loaded handgun

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police arrested Duquan McLeod, 30, of Rockingham, North Carolina Tuesday after he was reportedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

Police say Tuesday night officers responded to the 200 block of Union Street for a report of a fight in progress. Once on scene, officers found McLeod leaning against a car talking on the phone. While talking with McLeod officers say he was holding a handgun. He was immediately instructed to drop the gun and lay on the ground which he did without incident.

Police then took McLeon into custody. The gun was reportedly a loaded Glock 17, 9mm handgun with one round in the chamber and a 31 round magazine inserted. Police charged McLeod with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 2nd Degree- C Felony
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree- D Felony

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire