Police arrest North Carolina man for reportedly possessing loaded handgun

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police arrested Duquan McLeod, 30, of Rockingham, North Carolina Tuesday after he was reportedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

Police say Tuesday night officers responded to the 200 block of Union Street for a report of a fight in progress. Once on scene, officers found McLeod leaning against a car talking on the phone. While talking with McLeod officers say he was holding a handgun. He was immediately instructed to drop the gun and lay on the ground which he did without incident.

Police then took McLeon into custody. The gun was reportedly a loaded Glock 17, 9mm handgun with one round in the chamber and a 31 round magazine inserted. Police charged McLeod with the following: