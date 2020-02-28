Police arrest mother and son for reportedly stealing from woman’s purse

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a mother and son on Tuesday for reportedly stealing from a woman’s purse she had accidentally left behind back in November 2019.

Police arrested Robin Carmen, 56, and her son, Albert Lewis, 26, of Briwood Circle and charged Carmen with one count of Forgery in the second degree, a class D Felony, as well as four counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, a class E Felony. Her son was charged with One count of Forgery in the second degree, a class D Felony as well as 5 counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, a class E Felony.

Police say when the woman went back to the Hannaford store to get her purse, she was missing an unknown amount of cash, a debit card, and three credit cards.

After discovering the missing items, police then checked the woman’s bank statements for fraudulent charges and where they were made as well as conducted interviews.

Throughout their investigation, police say Carmen and her son had taken the purse and used the woman’s debit and credit cards at several different places in Queensbury, racking up more than $1,200 in charges.

Both were arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and were released on their own recognizance to appear in Queensbury Court at a later date.

LATEST STORIES: