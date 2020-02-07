GREENE COUNTY (NEWS10) — One man has been arrested after he reportedly has sex with a child under the age of 13.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible sexual abuse to a child by an adult male on Wednesday.
Upon further investigation, the Greene County Sheriff’s office arrested Robert Craver, 36 and charged him with one count of Rape in the First Degree, a Class B Felony, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Police say Craver was remanded to the Greene County Jail to await a future court appearance.
LATEST STORIES:
- NYS DEC warns of avalanche risk in High Peaks Region of the Adirondacks
- Pittsfield Fire douses 2 unrelated fires in 1 day
- Police arrest man who reportedly had sex with child under 13
- Here is a list of each state’s most-googled relationship questions
- Stick It To Cancer Weekend for Adirondack Thunder