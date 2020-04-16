Police arrest man reportedly in possession of 35g of cocaine

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have arrested Bryan Gailor, 41, of Ballston Spa after a traffic stop reportedly found him to be in possession of 35 grams of cocaine.

State Police in Saratoga charged Gailor with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree- Intent to Sell (B felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree- Narcotic Drug (B felony), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree (E felony), Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs- Prior Conviction (E felony), Operating a Vehicle Without an Interlock Device (A misdemeanor), and Resisting Arrest (A misdemeanor).

Police say they responded to I-87 in the area of the Twin Bridges just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night after receiving reports of an erratic driver. Troopers found the car traveling northbound and observed several car and traffic violations, at which point they tried to pull Gailor over.

Police say Gailor initially sped away before pulling over. The Trooper determined that Gailor was driving on a suspended license and was also found to be in possession of approximately 35 grams of cocaine. He was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and found to be impaired.

Gailor was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Malta Town Court.

