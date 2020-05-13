Police arrest man reportedly armed with a bat, knife, and broken golf club

PITTSFIELD, MA (NEWS10) — Police arrested a man who reportedly armed himself with a bat as well as a knife and a broken golf club.

Police say they responded to a 911 call on Glenwood Avenue on Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. for a report of a son, identified as Kerry Robinson, 52, of Pittsfield who was “destroying” his mother’s house. Arriving officers say they found the mother outside of the house reporting Robinson was still inside armed with a bat, threatening to harm officers if they attempted to enter.

Shortly after, police say the Robinson told officers he was armed and would shoot them. Additional officers were then reportedly called to the scene in order to establish a perimeter while making a plan to evacuate the neighboring homes, and attempting to contact the Robinson via phone.

Just after 11:30 p.m. police say Robinson walked outside of the house through the front door armed with a knife and a broken golf club. Officers reportedly gave him multiple commands to stop, however when he continued to approach them, Sergeant Jacob Barbour engaged the Robinson with multiple less-lethal shotgun rounds, with no noticeable effect.

Police say when Robinson continued towards offices, Sergeant John (JP) Murphy fired on him twice, hitting him once. Officers reportedly immediately rendered aid to him. He was taken to Berkshire Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police charged Robinson with one count of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder. Additional charges may reportedly be filed as the investigation continues. The Pittsfield Police Department requested the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit take over the criminal investigation of the incident in the interest of the Pittsfield Police Department.

(TIP411) transparency and a complete and thorough investigation. The investigation is reportedly in

the preliminary stages and is on-going. The investigation is being conducted by

members of the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau, the Berkshire

State Police Detective Unit, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force,

Massachusetts State Police Ballistics Section, and Massachusetts State Police

Crime Lab.

A separate use of force investigation will reportedly be conducted by a Pittsfield

Police Department Force Investigation Team, per Department Policy.

Anyone who witnessed any or all of this incident is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705 or the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112.

