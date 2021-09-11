Police arrest man in two grand larcenies caught on camera

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, September 8, Saugerties Police responded to a report by employees of Price Chopper, a man jumped the service counter, taking cash from the register before he fled.

27-year-old, Jonathan Wilson of Saugerties, Police said was identified by security camera video footage, arresting Wilson, on Sept 10, charged with third-degree Grand Larceny (Felony).

On August 30, Wilson was arrested, charged with fourth-degree Grand Larceny (Felony) in an incident into the theft of a 2000 Jaguar parked in the Village of Saugerties, on Aug. 19, captured on surveillance cameras Police said.

Wilson, Police said took the stolen Jaguar from its parking spot in front of Smiths Hardware store, on Main Street.

Police processed and released Wilson, in both arrests on an appearance ticket to the Village of Saugerties Justice Court.