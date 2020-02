EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coeymans police say there was an arrest warrant issued for Robert Hughes, 32, of Ravena in connection with an incident that happened back in May of 2019.

On Saturday Hughes was located by East Greenbush Police and taken into custody.

Hughes was arraigned and is being held in the Albany County Jail without bail.

Coeymans Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to give them a call at (518)-756-2059.