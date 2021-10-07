Police arrest man in connection to July’s shots fired at First and Quail

News

by: Richard Roman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Lequan Germon, 28, a parolee from Albany, was charged by Police in connection to an incident of shots fired back in July, on First Street near Quail Street.

On Saturday, July 17, around 5:20 a.m., Police said responded to the 200 block of Quail Street near the intersection of Jay Street, for reports of shots fired.

Police discovered evidence consistent with gunshots and through their investigation Police said that a man had fired several rounds from a .45 caliber handgun towards a group of individuals standing in the area.

A short time later, police said a 26-year-old man walked into Albany Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Germon was identified as the suspect in the incident and arrested Wednesday night following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Criminal Investigation unit.

Charges:

  • First-Degree Reckless Endangerment
  • Second-Degree Criminal Posssesion of a weapon

Germon was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

