Police arrest man for reportedly violating order of protection

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police arrested a man for violating a court order after he reportedly kept trespassing and flashing his headlights into the windows of a woman’s home.

Police say Marni Goodstein, 25, was arrested on charges of Misdemeanor of Criminal Contempt of a Court Order 2nd Degree and Violation of Trespassing .

According to police, the woman had a court order of protection against Goodstein after he reportedly continued to trespass on her property and harass her.

Goodstein was processed at Saugerites Police Headquarters and released on an appearance ticket to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.