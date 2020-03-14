Interactive Radar

Police arrest man for trespassing after reportedly refusing to leave home uninvited

Flashing lights on a police cruiser

BLEECKER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested one man after he reportedly refused to leave a home he was uninvited to.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Peter Lebot, 25, of Gloversville after responding to a trespassing complaint on Hemlock Peck Lake Drive.

Police say on Saturday, Lebot entered a victim’s home uninvited and refused to leave. It is alleged Lebot got into an argument with the victim, grabbing the victim’s wrists and slapping her.

Following an investigation, Lebot was taken to the Sheriff’s Office for processing. He was charged with Criminal Tresspass 2nd and Harassment 2nd. Lebot was arraigned in the Town of Johnstown Court, issued an order of protection, and released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Bleecker Court at a later date.

