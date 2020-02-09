Police arrest man for stealing fuel from Stewart’s Shops

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man has been arrested after he reportedly stole diesel fuel from a Stewart’s gas station on several different occasions.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said William Buczkowski, 29, of Johnstown allegedly pumped diesel fuel into his car at a Stewart’s Shop in the Town of Perth and Village of Broadalbin where he did not pay for it or event attempt to pay.

Police charged Buczkowski with four counts of petit larceny for the Town of Perth and one count of petit larceny for the Village of Broadalbin. He was give appearance tickets for the Town of Perth Court and the Town of Broadalbin to appear at a later date.