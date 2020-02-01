Police arrest man for reportedly strangling victim to the point of unconsciousness

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police arrested a man who reportedly strangled a person to the point of unconsciousness during a domestic dispute on Friday night.

Police arrested Tyler Nickolich, 24, on the charge Felony of Strangulation in the 2nd Degree.

Police say Nickolich was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance after being issued an order of protection against him from the victim.

Police report the victim was treated at Saugerties Police Headquarters by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance following the incident. Nickolich is scheduled to reappear in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court on Monday to answer the charge.

