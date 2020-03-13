Police arrest man for reportedly stealing from unlocked cars

PALATINE BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Emilio Mauceri, 29, of Palatine Bridge for reportedly stealing a wallet from an unlocked car.

Police say Mauceri was found in the driveway of a house on West Grand Street around 2 a.m. on March 3 prior to conducting an investigation into the incident.

After their investigation, police took Mauceri into custody for Criminal Tresspass an Petit Larceny. He was processed and released on an appearance ticket for Palatine Town Court.

Police say Mauceri is also suspected to be involved in additional thefts from cars in the area and additional charges may be necessary.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police and the Canajoharie Police Department with this investigation.

