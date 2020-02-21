Police arrest man for repeatedly harassing victim, violating court order

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have arrested one man for reportedly violating a No Harass Order issued against him.

Saugerties Police say Donald DeGroat, 50, repeatedly followed the victim around, called them repeatedly saying he was watching them, telling them where they were each time which scared the victim.

Police located DeGroat, where he was was later processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court.

DeGroat was released on his own recognizance after being issued a New Stay-Away Order of Protection oh behalf of the victim.

