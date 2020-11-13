Police arrest man for possessing drugs and loaded handgun

Schenectady County
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested Terrell Bell, II, 23, of Schenectady on Thursday. They said during a traffic stop police found a loaded handgun that Bell had illegally.

Troopers say they pulled Bell over in the city and while conducting a traffic stop Troopers said they smelled drugs. After a search of the vehicle, they said they found the gun, as well as multiple bags of marijuana and a plastic bag containing psilocybin mushrooms. 

Charges

  • Criminal Possession of a Stolen Property 4th degree (felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (felony)
  • Criminal Possession of Marihuana 3rd degree (felony)
  • Several misdemeanor charges

Bell was processed and transported to Schenectady County Jail.

