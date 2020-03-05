Police arrest man for fleeing following DUI crash

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man was arrested after driving his car off the road, crashing it, then fleeing on foot before Deputies could arrive on scene.

Fulton County Sheriff’s arrested Michael Davies Jr., 26, of Gloversville after Deputies found his car off the road on Strawberry Hill Road in Johnstown on Sunday.

Deputies proceeded to interview Davies about the crash which revealed he had lost control of his car, left the road, and struck several bushes and a snow bank before taking off on foot.

Police charged Davies with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the third degree, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Driving on Shoulder/Slopes, and Unsafe Lane Change.

Davies was processed and is set to appear in the Town of Johnstown Court at a later date.

