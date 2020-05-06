Police arrest man for fight, foot chase, and resisting arrest

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police arrested Denis Shelagin, 36, of Spokane Valley, WA, for reportedly attacking a man with a wrench.

Police charged Shelagin with Misdemeanor charges of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, in addition to the violations of Harassment in the 2nd Degree and Trespassing.

Police say on Tuesday around 4 p.m. they were called for a report of a fight in progress. When officers arrived, the victim reported Shelagin had entered his property and assaulted him then fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Saugerties Police reportedly deployed a K-9 unit to track down Shelagin where he was eventually found and flushed out of a wooded area off Arthur Lane. As officers approached Shelagin, he reportedly continued to run away and was eventually caught after a short foot pursuit.

Police say as they tried to take Shelagin into custody, he fought with the officers and troopers.

Shelagin was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and released on an appearance ticket to the Town of Saugerties Cout to answer his charges at a later date.

