Police arrest man for fifth time after reportedly Violating Order of Protection

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested one man for reportedly Violating an Order of Protection.

Hoosick Falls Police arrested Jacob Burdick of Petersburgh after officers say he tried to enter a home by kicking in the door, eventually fleeing before officers arrived.

Police say Burdick has been arrested five times this year alone for Domestic Violence calls, three of them for violating and Order of Protection.

Police say this is due to the new bail reform laws in place.

Burdick was arraigned and remanded to the county jail in lieu of $3,000 cash bail.