Police arrest man for domestic assault

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies got a call from someone at a home in the Town of Coeymans asking for help.

When they got there officers say they found 28-year-old Andre Perez hiding under a bed.

Perez had an active arrest warrant for past domestic related charges involving the same victim.

He is now being held at the Albany County Jail.

