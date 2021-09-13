Police arrest man on Bail Jumping charge

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory Skaczkowski, 31, on Wednesday for Bail Jumping in the Second Degree after an investigation conducted by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
Police say Skaczkowski failed to appear in Washington County Court after being released on his own recognizance for a prior felony Driving While Intoxicated arrest.
Skaczkowski is currently being held at the Washington County Correctional Facility without bail.
