Police arrest man after reportedly finding him passed out in a car

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police have arrested David Mencke, 29, of Saugerties after officers reportedly found him passed out in a car which was sitting in the middle of the road.

Saugerties Police say while on routine patrol they saw a car parked in the middle of the road on Dawes Street in Saugerties. The car, a 2019 Nissan, was running with the driver, Mencke, passed out in the front seat of the car. He was reportedly revived on scene while officers were checking on his condition.

Officers say while assisting Mencke, they saw a bundle of packets that were stamped with the name “ANTHRAX” along with several baggies which contained a substance Mencke told officers was Heroin.

While searching the car, officers say they found Mencke in possession of 50 Decks of Heroin all containing the stamp ANTHRAX, marijuana, and over $1,500 in currency.

Police took Mencke into custody where he was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on Felony Charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with Intent to Sell and the Violation of Unlawful Possession of Marihuana in the 2nd Degree.

Mencke was arraigned at Saugerties Police Headquarters, using virtual arraignment procedures with Ulster County Court. Mencke was released and is to appear in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date to answer his charges.

