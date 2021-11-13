Police: Arrest made in Quail Street stabbing incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man has been charged police say in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred Wednesday, on Quail Street in Pine Hills. Mohammed Alelayawi, 23, of Albany was arrested following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department.

According to police on November 10, around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a home on Elberon Place near Quail Street for a report of a stabbing. Police said the officers located a 23-year-old man who sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.

Through further investigation by police, it was determined the night of the incident, the two men got into an altercation inside of a store on the 200 block of Quail Street, where the victim was stabbed. Alelayawi knew the victim and had been involved in ongoing dispute police say.

Charged:

First-degree assault

Forth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency responders. He was then transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition said police.

Alelayawi was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.