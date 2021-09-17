Police: Arrest made in July shots fired in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Amir McFadden, 18, of Albany, was arrested and charged in connection with an incident of shots fired that occurred back in July, on Orange Street.

On Monday, July 26, around 11:40 p.m., Police responded to the area of Orange Street and Robin Street for reports of shots fired Police said, discovered evidence consistent with gunshots.

No injuries were reported during the incident Police said.

McFadden has been charged with First-Degree Reckless Endangerment and Second-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

McFadden was arraigned Friday in Albany City Criminal Court.